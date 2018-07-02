Will County Sheriff’s Detectives Track Leads In Double Homicide

Will County Sheriff’s detectives are continuing their search for the offender/s of the double homicide that took place June 26, 2018 in Joliet Township. The Will County Coroner’s Office has positively identified the two victims as Don Tae Ray Morgan, age 21, of Joliet, and Xavier Sallie, age 19, also of Joliet. Both men suffered a single gunshot wound. Final manner and cause of death will be determined by the Will County Coroner’s Office upon the completion of their investigation.

Detectives believe the vehicle that Sallie and Morgan were found in was intentionally set on fire in order to conceal the murders. Xavier Sallie was the owner of the vehicle, a 2004 Mercedes.

Detectives are tracking leads and working closely with the Sheriff’s Crime Scene Investigators and the Fire Marshall. They are seeking any information from the public regarding this homicide. Now that the victims have been identified, the Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who may have been with the victims prior to the incident or within recent days to call the Sheriff’s Investigation Division at 815-727-8574 ext: 4950. This number will connect you to a detective who will be available over the weekend hours and for the remainder of this investigation.

Anyone with information may also go to www.crimestoppersofwillcounty.org and leave a confidential crime tip.