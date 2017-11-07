Will County Sheriff’s Office Advises Public of Bond Scam

The Will County Sheriff’s Office is advising the public of a scam targeting area doctors. On Tuesday afternoon the Sheriff’s Office took reports from two area doctors, one in Homer Glen and the other in Joliet. They stated that a Sgt. Perry from the Will County Sheriff’s Office called them and advised the victims that there was an active warrant out for their arrest and in order to avoid being immediately taken into custody a bond payment, over the phone, must be made. Both victims advised that they were instructed to purchase pre-paid credit cards and later provided the card numbers over the phone to the ‘Sergeant’. The Will County Sheriff’s Office does not call people on the phone regarding warrants or donations. They do not accept any type of payment over the phone per posting bond for a warrant. Posting bond for a warrant requires legal documentation. Documents must be filled out and money must be exchanged in person with an officer present. If you receive a call similar to this, you are asked to please hang up and do not give out any personal information. If you have questions whether you have a warrant or not, please visit our warrant website at www.willcountywarrants.com or find the link on our website, www.willcosheriff.org.