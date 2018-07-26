Will County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Armed Robbery in Homer Glen

The Will County Sheriff’s Office, Investigations Division, is seeking help from the public in identifying the two suspects in the July 19th armed robbery that occurred at the Shell Gas Station, in the 15000 block of S. Bell Road, in Homer Glen. On July 19, 2018 at approximately 4:10am, deputies were dispatched to the Shell Gas Station regarding an armed robbery that had just occurred. The victim, a female employee, advised that she had gone into the washroom because no one was inside the store. When she came out, she observed two male subjects wearing masks over their faces; one subject had a small black handgun. One subject grabbed her and took her behind the counter. The subject told her to “give me all the money”. The victim complied and gave the offender/s a small amount of currency. Both subjects then left the store. No vehicle was observed in the immediate area on video surveillance footage. If anyone has information regarding this robbery or can assist detectives with the identification of these individuals, please call the Sheriff’s Investigation Division at: 815-727-8574.

Official Suspect Descriptions Come From the Will County Sheriff’s Office

Suspect #1 is described as a young male/white, wearing a Black Chicago Bulls ‘hoodie’ with white drawstring ties and a red “Bulls” logo on the upper sleeve. His face was covered with a black cloth material and he wore black shoes with white soles. This subject displayed a black handgun during the robbery.

Suspect #2 is described as a young male/black, wearing a green hooded sweatshirt, red bandana covering his face, dark pants and gloves. This subject removed cash from the register drawer.