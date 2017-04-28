Will County Sheriff’s Office Issues Statement Addressing Rumors Surrounding Death of Semaj Crosby

The following statement was issued by the Will County Sheriff’s Office on Friday afternoon addressing rumors surrounding the death Semaj Crosby and the subsequent police investigation.

“The Will County Sheriff’s Office has been advised of numerous rumors surrounding the death of Semaj Crosby since she was located. In order to disseminate some of the inaccurate information that has been reported, the Sheriff’s Office would like to share and clarify some facts.

Sheriff’s detectives did in fact locate Semaj Crosby lying underneath the couch, located in the living room of the residence. No damage to the couch to indicate that the body was placed in or through the couch was discovered.

As reported yesterday, the Will County Coroner has determined the cause of death to be pending. In other words, the Coroner is awaiting the lab testing and toxicology reports to be completed before a final determination can be reached. The Sheriff’s Office was advised from the Will County Coroner that there were no visible signs of blunt force trauma or physical injury to the body of Semaj Crosby to indicate the exact cause of death.

At this time, this case is considered a suspicious death investigation. Today, Sheriff’s detectives are continuing their investigation and are interviewing cooperating witnesses and some family members. No one is in custody. No one individual has been targeted as a suspect, however, no one individual has been ruled out as a suspect. Every angle of this tragic incident is being actively examined.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking news agencies, as well as the public, and those on social media sites, to please be patient as this investigation moves forward. Any facts in this case deemed important for public knowledge will be released when appropriate.”

