Will County Sheriff’s Office Participates This Saturday In Prescription Drug Take-Back Day

Bottles and boxes of surplus and expired medications that Kathy Burke of Gibsonia, were brought to the Allegheny County police station in North Park to be disposed of on Saturday, April 28, 2012, in Allison Park, Pa. This collection point is just one that is part of the the fourth National Prescription Drug Take Back Day hosted by the federal Drug Enforcement Administration. The goal is to help prevent abuse of their purpose, to keep the drugs away from children they weren't intended for and to dispose of them in a safe and controlled manner. Burke said she collected many of them from her mother's home after she passed away. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Before you dump your prescription drugs down the sink save them for this Saturday’s prescription drug take-back day.

The Will County Sheriff’s Office will once again participate in this year’s DEA National Drug Take-Back Day. The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and participating law enforcement agencies across the country are coordinating the event.

The Sheriff’s Office will be collecting prescription medications in the parking lot of the Will County Courthouse, located at 14 West Jefferson Street in downtown Joliet. Most local municipal police departments are also participating.

The National Drug Take-Back Initiative began in 2010. Since that time Americans have turned in over 6 million pounds of prescription drugs. This event aims to provide a safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposing of prescription medications. Flushing drugs down the drain have unintended, negative consequences for public health and safety and for the environment. Most of these chemicals pass through treatment plants or septic systems and can end up in nearby rivers or lakes.

The drug take-back day It gives the public an opportunity to prevent pill abuse and theft by ridding their homes of expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs. The service is free and anonymous.

The date has been set for this Saturday, April 29th, from 10am to 2pm at the Will County Courthouse.