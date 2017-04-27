Will County Sheriff’s Office Will Hold News Conference This Morning

The Will County Sheriff’s office will be conducting a press conference today regarding the discovery of Semaj Crosby who was found deceased in her home last night around 11pm. The news conference will be held at 11am today at the Sheriff’s office at 25 N. Ottawa Street in downtown Joliet. An autopsy is being performed today on the body of the toddler. She was reported missing Tuesday afternoon. A massive search that included, Drones, blood hounds, and multiple law enforcement agencies including the Chicago FBI ended where it started at the home where the toddler lived at 309 Louis Road in Joliet Township. WJOL will be broadcasting the news conference live.