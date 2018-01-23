Will County Sheriff’s Wife Passes Away After Long Illness

The wife of Will County Sheriff Mike Kelley has died. Leigh Anne Kelley passed away peacefully on January 21st with her family by her side. She was born in Joliet and a lifelong Lockport resident. Leigh was a Volunteer in the Lockport school district for many years. She is survived by her husband, Mike Kelly of 25 years and her three sons.

The Kelley family would like to thank all of the Doctors and Nurses at Edwards Hospital for their exceptional love, care and support over the last 8 years. Leigh Anne was 50 years old.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to Rover Rescue, Will County Center for Community Concerns or any animal shelter in Leigh’s name would be appreciated. Funeral Services and Burial will be private.

Visitation will be held Thursday January 25, 2018 in the O’Neil Funeral Home chapel 1105 E. 9th St. Lockport

from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.