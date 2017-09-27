Will County Soda Tax Gets Big NO From County Board

On November 10, 2016 the Cook County Board passed a one cent per ounce tax on sugary beverages. After ten months of legal battles the tax finally went into effect on August 2nd of this year. This particular tax has proven to be so unpopular that some on the Cook County Board are already discussing it’s possible repeal. But with the possible windfall that could come from a tax like this, could it ever migrate to the suburbs and could the Will County Board ever adopt a similar tax on sugary beverages. WJOL news reached out to all 26 members of the Will County Board to ask if they would support or oppose a sugary beverage tax. All 12 of the 26 board members who replied stated that they would oppose such a tax in Will County. A vote on a repeal of the Cook County Soda tax is slated for next months.