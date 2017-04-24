Will County Spelling Bee Winner Credits “Harry Potter” Books For His Love of Reading

The Will County Regional Spelling Bee winner from Plainfield tells the Scott Slocum Show that he wasn’t always into reading. It wasn’t until first grade when a friend gave him a “Harry Potter” book by J.K. Rowling.

Kevin Fan from Heritage Grove Middle School in Plainfield is only in 7th grade and could compete again next year to go to the National Spelling Bee but isn’t so sure he will do that. Fan says it took a lot out of him as he had to study one hour a day for the spelling bee competition.

Fan gets straight A’s, plays tennis and plans on attending Plainfield North High School. His mom and day will attend the National Spelling Bee in Washington DC on May 31 and June 1st. To hear the entire interview go to our podcast section.