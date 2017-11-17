Will County State’s Attorney To Be Honored At Childerguild Ball

Will County State’s Attorney Jim Glasgow will receive the Silver Cross Sangmeister Medal of Excellence award for Community Service. The award will be handed out at the annual Childerguild Ball this Saturday evening, Nov. 18.

Childerguild has served Silver Cross Hospital for more than 100 years by raising funds to support and serve women and children. Proceeds from this year’s Childerguild Ball, an annual event that dates back to 1928, will be used to benefit women’s and children’s programs and services at Silver Cross Hospital.

The Silver Cross Sangmeister Medal of Excellence is named after the late U.S. Congressman George E. Sangmeister, the medal’s first recipient. It is awarded to a leading citizen recognized for competence, service, and dedication in a field other than healthcare who contributes to the common good. Recipients exemplify the values of caring service that are the cornerstone of Silver Cross Hospital.

Glasgow says he’s, “truly honored to have been chosen for this prestigious award from Silver Cross Hospital.” Glasgow is one of the founding members of the Will County Children’s Advocacy Center.

The Will County Children’s Advocacy Center was founded in 1995 to stop child sexual violators in their tracks. The Center has been instrumental in the successful prosecution of literally thousands of child predators over the last 22 years.

The Childerguild Ball begins with cocktails at 6 p.m., and the presentation of awards at 7 p.m., followed by dinner and dancing. Tickets are $250 per person. Black tie attire is optional. For information, contact the Silver Cross Foundation at (815) 300-7105.