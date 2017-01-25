Will County Women’s Bar Association Announces 2016 Scholarship Winner

The Will County Women’s Bar Association is pleased to announce its 2016 scholarship winner. Andrea M. Carlson received the award for her commitment to the law and to serving the community. Carlson is a second year law student at the University of Illinois College of Law. She is a lifelong resident of Will County, currently residing in Plainfield. She graduated from the University of Illinois and has served as an associate for the Illinois Innocence Project. Congratulations to Andrea Carlson.