Will County’s Four Rivers Education Center Receives Grant
By Evan Bredeson
|
Sep 11, 2017 @ 3:55 PM
Forest Preserve District of Will County officials accept a donation on Thursday, Aug. 31, from ONEOK Partners L.P. From left to right are: Four Rivers facility supervisor Tina Riley; Forest Preserve interpretive naturalist Erin Ecker; Forest Preserve Chief Operating Officer Ralph Schultz; Linda Mueller, ONEOK budget analyst and community investment committee member; and Preston Wilson, ONEOK environmental specialist.

An Oklahoma based energy company, recently donated $4,000 o the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s Four Rivers Environmental Education Center. The money will be used to purchase lab equipment for a new field trip program that focuses on water quality. The new field trip program will help middle and high school students explore science topics in a natural setting at Four Rivers, which is located in Channahon where the Des Plaines, DuPage and Kankakee rivers meet to form the Illinois River. The field trip program will increase students’ awareness of water as a critical resource, encourage critical thinking, introduce them to lab technology and expose them to science careers and opportunities.

Comments