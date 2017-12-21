Will and Surrounding Counties Sue Opioid Makers

Will County along with four other surrounding counties are filing lawsuits against the companies that make and sell opioids, accusing them of contributing to the overdose epidemic. Will County State’s Attorney Jim Glasgow along with prosecutors in DuPage, Kane, McHenry and Lake counties accuse the companies of aggressive and fraudulent marketing of prescription painkillers that’s behind the rising number of opioid deaths in the region. The state health department reports that since 2014, more Illinois residents die each year from opioid overdoses than from homicide or vehicle crashes. The lawsuits don’t specify the amount of damages being sought.