Wilmington Couple Arrested in Retail Theft Case

While investigating a criminal damage and attempted burglary to Doc’s Drugs that occurred late Friday night, Wilmington Police discovered that the same suspect was also responsible for a retail theft at the neighboring Ace Hardware, where he and his girlfriend walked out with nearly $600 worth of DeWalt power tools. Early Saturday afternoon, Carl Parham, 32, and Jessie Northcutt, 27 – both Wilmington residents – were involved in a traffic accident in Stickney, IL, where they had traveled to sell the stolen tools to a pawn shop. This led to Parham later being turned over to Wilmington Police, where he was found to be in possession of 2 small baggies of heroin, several Xanax pills, and the remaining cash from the proceeds. Further investigation led Wilmington Officers to the conclusion that Parham was responsible for both the Ace Hardware theft and the damage to Doc’s Drugs. The Will County State’s Attorney’s Office was contacted and approved felony charges for Attempted Burglary, Criminal Damage to Property, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Retail Theft. Northcutt was arrested the following day at her residence, where she was found with the packaging from the DeWalt power tools, as well as multiple Xanax pills and a small amount of cannabis. The Will County State’s Attorney’s Office approved felony charges for Retail Theft and Possession of a Controlled Substance. Parham and Northcutt were both transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility to await a bond hearing.