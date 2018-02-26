Wilmington Man Charged with Felony Grooming

A 21-year-old Wilmington man was arrested by authorities last week after allegedly exposing himself to a minor and attempting to arrange a meeting online with a minor as well. David J. Kollman has been charged with two counts of felony Grooming and one count of felony Exploitation. Kollman is accused using the internet to arrange a meeting with a minor last August. He is also accused of exposing himself to the minor in question. Kollman was subsequently arrested by the Will County Sheriff’s Department. His bond was set at $50,000.