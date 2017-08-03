Wilmington PD Partners with MedicAlert Foundation to Provide Free Medical IDs For Residents At-Risk for Wandering
By Monica DeSantis

Aug 3, 2017 @ 5:54 AM

The Wilmington Police Department, in partnership with MedicAlert Foundation, has announced a free program aimed to protect community members with dementia and autism who are at-risk for wandering emergencies. Through the new program, Wilmington PD will now be able to enroll local residents (and their caregivers), via an online portal, into the MedicAlert national registry/database to receive a FREE medical identification bracelet and free 24/7 emergency support services.

While the wandering statistics for Alzheimer’s disease and autism are staggering — 6 in 10 adults with Alzheimer’s or related dementia will wander, and 50% of individuals with autism spectrum disorders will run away – MedicAlert has been hailed as an important part of the overall safety plan for families with a loved one at-risk of wandering. The charity reports that there is a 98% success rate for locating missing persons when MedicAlert products and services are utilized.

Residents who have loved ones that are at-risk for wandering are encouraged to enroll in the free program. Call the Wilmington Police Department for more details, at 815-476-3121.

