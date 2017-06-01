Wilmington Police Department Now Offers Internet Exchange Safe Zone
By Emilee Ziesmer
|
Jun 1, 2017 @ 8:12 AM

The Wilmington Police are now offering an “Internet Exchange Safe Zone” in the police department’s parking lot. Residents that are buying or selling products from the internet, newspaper or otherwise are welcome to use the spots as the exchange location. Signs are posted in two parking spots marking the zone that is under video surveillance. This is to discourage persons that may attempt to rob a buyer or seller upon meeting. If the person you are dealing with is not comfortable with meeting in the Internet Safe Zone the police department advises to cancel the transaction.

Listen here to Wilmington Police Chief Phillip Arnold on New Meetup Spot:

Related Content

Death of 18-Year-Old Braidwood Female Could be Dru...
Joliet West High School Performing “Cinderella” on...
Frankfort Man Charged with Stealing and Damaging G...
WC Farm Bureau: A Little Corn Damage Last Week; To...
Will County Makes Electronic Recycling A Priority
WJOL’s Respecting Blue Series Focuses on Rom...
Comments