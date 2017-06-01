Wilmington Police Department Now Offers Internet Exchange Safe Zone

The Wilmington Police are now offering an “Internet Exchange Safe Zone” in the police department’s parking lot. Residents that are buying or selling products from the internet, newspaper or otherwise are welcome to use the spots as the exchange location. Signs are posted in two parking spots marking the zone that is under video surveillance. This is to discourage persons that may attempt to rob a buyer or seller upon meeting. If the person you are dealing with is not comfortable with meeting in the Internet Safe Zone the police department advises to cancel the transaction.

Listen here to Wilmington Police Chief Phillip Arnold on New Meetup Spot: