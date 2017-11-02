Wilmington Police Department’s K9 Mao To Get Body Armor

Wilmington Police Department’s K9 Mao will receive a bullet and stab protective vest. The charitable donation is from the non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. K9 Mao’s vest is sponsored by Cathy Stein of Lincolnwood, IL and will be embroidered with the sentiment “This gift of protection provided by Cathy Stein.” Delivery is expected within eight to ten weeks.

Since its inception, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. provided over 2,700 protective vests, in 50 states, through private and corporate donations, at a cost of over 2.1 million dollars.

Wilmington Police Chief Arnold and Officer Hopper are thrilled about this generous gift. Since the team hit the streets earlier this year it is always a concern. “Officers are trained in tactics that will help them in dangerous situations, but, as smart as K9 Mao is, that is not what he is trained to do” Chief Arnold said. He continued “It’s always surprising how many reports we hear about police dogs being injured by suspects…it would be devastating.”