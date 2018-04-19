Wilmington Police K9 Mao awarded “Healthcare for K9 Heroes” Grant

The Wilmington Police Deparment has announce that they have been selected as one of the first five recipients of Vested interest in K9s “Healthcare for K9 Heroes” medical insurance program. The program will allocate $10,000 in annual policy coverage. Since 2016, the charity has donated over $23,000 toward medical reimbursement programs for self-funded K9 units. The “Healthcare for K9 Heroes” grant will be awarded to departments who have the financial burden of raising funds to support their K9 unit, who have no more than three K9s, and who have previously been awarded a vest through Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.