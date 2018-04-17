Wilmington to Participate in 2nd Annual Distracted Driving Week
By Evan Bredeson
|
Apr 17, 2018 @ 12:00 PM

The Wilmington Police Department, has announced that it will participate in Illinois Distracted Driving Awareness Week and conduct an enforcement campaign of Illinois’ distracted driving laws. The second annual Illinois Distracted Driving Awareness Week is a coordinated effort between the Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police, AAA, The Illinois State Police, The Illinois Department of Transportation, the Illinois High School and College Driver Education Association and nearly 300 local law enforcement agencies throughout Illinois to educate motorists about the dangers of driving while distracted and enforcing the laws on Illinois’ roadways. Last year’s DDAW efforts resulted in over 18,000 warnings and citations for distracted driving offenses. For more information on Illinois Distracted Driving Awareness Week visit www.iddaw.org.

 

 

RELATED CONTENT

Elwood Says No to NorthPoint IDOT to Work on U.S. 52/53 Bridge in Joliet 9th Street in Lockport to Have Weekend Closure Missing Oswego Woman Found in Plainfield Body Found In Des Plaines River Identified As Missing Lockport Man Patti Blagojevich Signals End To Rod’s Legal Fight
Comments