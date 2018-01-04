Wind Chill Advisory Until Noon

A renewed shot of bitterly cold air will arrive later today into tonight. As a result, temperatures tonight are likely to drop several degrees below zero with a northwest wind of 10 to 15 mph. This will create wind chill values of 20° below to 25° below zero across most areas of northern Illinois and northwestern Indiana away from Lake Michigan tonight. For this reason, a Wind Chill Advisory is in effect from 10 pm this evening through noon on Thursday. Dangerous wind chills are also likely Thursday night and again Friday night. Avoid prolonged time outdoors if possible. If spending time outdoors, follow cold weather safety precautions to avoid frostbite and hypothermia.

National Weather Service & Rick DiMiao