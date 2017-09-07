Window World of Joliet Giving Back To Local Teachers With Eight Grants Worth One-Thousand Dollars Each

A local business is giving back to teachers in support of science, technology, engineering and math education in Will and Grundy Counties. Window World of Joliet started a STEM grant program. President and owner of Window World of Joliet, Brian Hopkins says the company’s mission is to support the local community and energy efficient products. STEM teachers further that technology. Plus Hopkins knows first hand the financial constraints on teachers. His wife is a second grade teacher and hears first hand the lack of resources for teachers.

Eight local teachers are receiving one-thousand dollars to promote the advancement of STEM curriculum in the upcoming school year. One recipient, Dr. Barbara Will-Henn, a science teacher at Troy Middle School and will use her grant to erect a greenhouse on school property to teach her students and members of the school’s garden club about the important science of botany.

More than 30 teachers applied for the grants. Other schools receiving the one-thousand dollar grant include, Three Rivers Jr. High, Joliet West and Central high schools, NB Galloway Elementary School, Lincoln-Way East high School, and two teachers at Grand Prairie Elementary School.