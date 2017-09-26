We Have A Winner In The Morris VFW “Queen of Hearts” Game

The winner of last night’s Queen of Hearts game at the Morris VFW says he ate salad last night,but tomorrow he’ll eat steak. Fifty year old Kevin Repsel of La Salle says he’ll pay off some bills but that the money is life changing for him as he says he’ll have financial freedom. He runs a mail contracting business and plans to keep it going for his employees. His wife Julie, is a nurse and was about to begin her shift when she got the news.

The drawing was postponed after it became known that the city of Morris did not have a law on the books allowing raffle drawing, a law which is required by the state. The VFW and the city voluntarily postponed the drawing in order to fall into compliance with state law.

Repsel will receive 70 percent of the 1.59 million dollars with 15-percent of the money going to the Morris VFW Post and the final 15-percent rolling over into the next pot when the game restarts.