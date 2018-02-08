A Winter Storm Watch Goes Into Effect At 6 P.M. Thursday

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning in effect from 6 p.m. tonight to 6 p.m. Friday night. Heavy snow accumulations are expected this evening and overnight, especially along and north of the I-80 corridor. Amounts will taper very quickly to the south.

Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches are possible. Localized areas may see snow in excess of one foot.

A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions are expected. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.