Winter Weather Advisory Until 1pm Today

By Monica DeSantis
|
Mar 13, 5:13 AM

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory until 1pm today.  Snow began after midnight with 3-4 inches in western Will County and 5-6 inches in eastern Will County expected by noon today. Snowplows have been out early this morning trying to stay ahead of the snow.  There are over 400 flights canceled at O’Hare Airport and over 90 canceled at Midway. An accident causing delays at 5am this morning on northbound I-55 between Route 30 and Renwick with 2 left lanes blocks.

