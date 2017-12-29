Winter Weather Advisory: Snow On The Way

Winter weather advisory goes into effect at noon today for all of Will County. Up to 3 inches of snow across Will County. Snow should end around midnight. Temperatures overnight will be bone chilling cold with a low of around 0 to 4 above. For Saturday, sunny and very cold with a high of only 5 degrees but wind chill values as low as minus 15. The last day of the year, will be partly sunny, with a high of 10 degrees. The first day of 2018 will be sunny and cold with a high of near 2 degrees.