Winter Weather This Week

A winter storm is expected to hit Chicagoland today. The National Weather Service says snow is likely to begin falling this afternoon in parts of the region to the north. A Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect at 6 p.m. and lasts until midnight for Cook, Lake and DuPage counties. Around two to four inches of accumulation is possible.

Less than an inch of snow possible in the Joliet area as a winter storm bring snow to the north but less than inch in Joliet. Today cloudy with rain high 42. Tonight, Few showers of rain mixed with wet snow….No accumulation. Low around 35. Tuesday: Cloudy with spotty rain showers mixed with snow at times.. with a high near 39. Tuesday night, chance of snow showers up to an inch possible with a low of 26.