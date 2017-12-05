Witches Night Out A Huge Success

The 8th annual Witches Night Out in Will County was a huge success. The warm weather helped the October fundraiser as the event saw the largest attendance in eight years. Sixteen-hundred tickets were sold in two days. Organizer Judy Erwin tells the Scott Slocum show they were blown away by this year’s fundraising efforts at the Jacob Henry Mansion. They raised 55-thousand dollars.

The charities, typically benefit women and children who have been abused or are struggling. The four charities this year include CASA of Will County, Stepping Stones, Guardian Angels and Habitat For Humanity of Will County. The first year of Witches Night Out saw 600 women participate. Theresa Berkey explains why this event works. She says, the event is everything that women love, “you get to dress up, go shopping, eat and drink and hang out with your girlfriends.”

Over eight years, Witches Night Out has raised more than 230-thousand dollars for local charities. Mark your calendars, next year’s Witches Night Out will be held on October 18th, 2018.