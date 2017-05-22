Witness Examined in Murder Trial of Former Plainfield Central Alumni

Kathryn “Katie” Cole, the woman prosecutors say was at the center of Jeffrey Keller’s plot to kill Plainfield Central alumni Nate Fox spent most of Friday on the witness stand in DuPage County court.

Keller is on trial for the December 2014 shooting death of 37-year-old Fox, a former International Basketball League player, outside Fox’s Bloomingdale townhouse. Keller has been charged with five counts of first-degree murder.

Cole claims her relationship with Fox was very brief and professional, despite Keller’s accusations that she was seeing Fox behind Keller’s back. Prosecutors read and displayed dozens of messages between Keller and Cole in court Friday that spanned from 2010 to January 2015. Cole, who is married, stated that on a “handful” of occasions, Keller and Cole engaged in “petting,” but the relationship was never sexual.

Cole considered Keller her best friend and spoke with him about outgoing Fox, who had come to work in her Hinsdale State Farm office.Keller then became insistent that Cole was seeing Fox behind his back in October 2013, an accusation which angered and confused Cole. But prosecutors say Keller became obsessed and had a GPS device placed on Cole’s car so he could see where her car was when he thought she was seeing Fox.

The trial resumes Tuesday when prosecutors are expected to play videos of Keller’s confession to Bloomingdale police. A scholarship fund has been created in Fox’s name, you can check out the Nate Fox Scholarship fund here.