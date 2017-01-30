WJOL Afternoon Host And News Anchor Shoot Hoops For Charity

The Joliet Grade Schools Foundation for Educational Excellence will host its fourth annual “Hoops for D86” fundraiser, presented by ExxonMobil, on Saturday, February 4, 2017 from 1:00–4:30 p.m. The basketball tournament will take place in the field house at Joliet West High School, 401 N. Larkin Avenue, and feature players from Joliet District 86 schools.

The event is open to the public. WJOL’s own Kevin Kollins and Evan Bredeson are playing during the Community vs. District 86 Administration game at 2:15 p.m. Admission is 2-dollars for adults and a buck for students. Concessions and raffle tickets will be available to buy. Proceeds from the event will be awarded in classroom grants to benefit Joliet Public Schools District 86 students. since 2003, the Joliet Grade Schools Foundation has awarded 280 grants totaling over 330-thousand dollars. For more info call Sandy Zalewski at 815-740-3196.