WJOL Exclusive: NorthPoint Development Could Be Revived

The NorthPoint Development may not be dead. Last month the village of Elwood rejected the 22-hundred acre development. WJOL has learned that NorthPoint has obtained the services of a local attorney to investigate the possibly of working with Will County to develop the land in Elwood. The proposed site is in unincorporated Will County. The issues that need to be resolved are; how to get the trucks onto the interstate but more importantly how to access water and sewer systems.

Will County Board Member Don Gould representing district-6 in Shorewood told Scott Slocum that he is opposed to the NorthPoint development. Gould says in order to approve the project, the Will County Board would need the support of three fourths of the board to change the zoning from agriculture to industrial. Will County Executive Larry Walsh who has opposed the Elwood development has veto power. NorthPoint is still pursuing their development in Elwood and doing their due diligence.