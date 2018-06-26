WJOL Has Exclusive Information About Lockport Grad Hit And Run

Oswego High School and Jefferson Junior High in Naperville’s District 203 are in mourning today. Authorities are investigating the hit and run crash over the weekend that took the life of 26-year old Amanda Marie Stanton, a Naperville teacher and Oswego high school softball coach. Her body was found just before 2:30 on Sunday afternoon.

Stanton attended a wedding at Gaylord House and Gardens at 1542 Plainfield Road in Oswego on Saturday, about a half mile from where her body was found on Sunday.

A source tells WJOL exclusively, that at some point Saturday night, Stanton left Gaylord House on foot. Her family reportedly called police around midnight on Saturday to report her missing. It is unclear what time she may have been hit.

Investigators believe the driver took off after hitting Stanton — a 2010 graduate of Lockport Township High School — near Plainfield Road and Plainsman Court.

Detectives are looking for the hit-and-run driver and a silver or gray 2004 to 2006 Chrysler Pacifica with front-end damage.

Stanton worked as a math interventionist at Jefferson Junior High, where counselors will be provided for students and staff from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. today and tomorrow.

In addition to teaching at the Junior High School in Naperville, Stanton was also the head softball coach at Oswego High School for the past three years.