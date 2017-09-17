WJOL Host Moderates Democratic Grubernatiral Forum in Joliet

Candidates running to be the Democratic nominee for Governor were in Joliet on Sunday afternoon to participate in a candidate forum hosted by the Illinois Democratic Women of Will County. WJOL’s very own Kevin Kollins was moderator of the event which featured candidates J.B. Pritzker, State Sen. Daniel Biss, Chicago Alderman Ameya Pawar, the former Executive Director of CeaseFire Illinois Tio Hardiman and Bob Daiber a downstate school superintendent. Topics covered during the Sunday afternoon event revolved around the state’s ongoing budget crisis, property taxes and education spending, health care, term limits, the opioid epidemic and more. The only major candidate not in attendance was Chris Kennedy. The democratic gubernatorial primary will be held on March 20th, 2018.