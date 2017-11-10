WJOL Listeners Generously Open Their Hearts And Wallets

A huge thank-you to WJOL listeners and AlphaMedia stations in Joliet. The MorningStar Mission Radiothon was a huge success. WJOL’s morning show alone raised more than 23-thousand dollars. But the grand total to include, WCCQ and WSSR was just over 39-thousand dollars. Congratulations to you for helping the homeless get a hot meal. Total meals and care provided for over 19-thousand people.

MorningStar Mission relieves the spiritual and physical hunger of the poor by providing food for the hungry, clothing for the needy, shelter for the homeless and the Gospel of Jesus Christ to all. Since 1909, MorningStar Mission has served men, women, children and entire families in Joliet and Will County, offering hope for the hurting through one-time meals and long-term recovery programs. If you wish to give click here.