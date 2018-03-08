WJOL Trucker Says Trucking Industry Needs Changes Following Tragic Accident

The crash on I-80 this week in Joliet that took the life of a pregnant Coal City woman has one trucker speaking out. WJOL listener Gary who has been driving trucks for 15 years and says he goes through a long list of safety checks before he heads out on the roads.

On Tuesday afternoon, the wheel hub of a semi tractor trailer along I-80 near Rowell Avenue flew off and crashed into the windshield of a driver going in the opposite direction. Thirty-eight year old Melinda Cullen of Coal City, who was 9 months pregnant was killed. Her unborn son also died. Illinois State Police have has charged 59 year old Antanas Sereiva, of Bolingbrook with a federal motor carrier safety action violation for having unsafe equipment. Gary tells the Scott Slocum show, the trucking industry needs to change the way they pay their drivers.

To hear the interview click below.