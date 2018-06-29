Vehicle Used in Fatal Hit and Run Recovered At Local Home

UPDATE: The Kendall County Sheriff’s Office has announced that the vehicle used in the fatal hit and run of Amanda Stanton has been recovered. Authorities recovered the 2006 Chrysler Pacifica after receiving a tip from the public. WJOL has learned that the vehicle was found at a local home and that investigators know the person responsible for the accident. The investigation into the incident continues.

– Evan Bredeson

WJOL has learned some new information regarding the investigation of the hit and run crash that killed a Lockport woman. Detectives believe that 26-year old Amanda Marie Stanton’s body may have been moved after a vehicle struck her last weekend.

Stanton’s body was found just before 2:30 on Sunday afternoon.

The Naperville Junior High School teacher had attended a wedding at Gaylord House and Gardens at 1542 Plainfield Road in Oswego on Saturday, about a half mile from where her body was found on Sunday.

A source tells WJOL exclusively, that at some point Saturday night, Stanton left Gaylord House on foot. Her family reportedly called police around midnight on Saturday to report her missing. It is unclear what time she may have been hit.

Investigators believe the driver took off after hitting Stanton — a 2010 graduate of Lockport Township High School — near Plainfield Road and Plainsman Court.

Detectives are looking for the hit-and-run driver and a silver or gray 2004 to 2006 Chrysler Pacifica with front-end damage.

Stanton worked as a math interventionist at Jefferson Junior High, where counselors will be provided for students and staff from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. today and tomorrow.

In addition to teaching at the Junior High School in Naperville, Stanton was also the head softball coach at Oswego High School for the past three years.