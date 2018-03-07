WJOL’s Own Top 10 Illinois Movies
By Emilee Ziesmer
|
Mar 7, 2018 @ 5:45 AM

1. “The Blues Brothers” – Jake and Elwood Blues try to raise money to save an orphanage.

2. “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” – Bueller, his best friend and girlfriend skip school to explore Chicago.

3. “The Breakfast Club”- Five high school students meet in Saturday detention at a school in Illinois and discover  they have a lot more in common than they thought.

4. “Risky Business”- A Chicago teenager is looking for fun at home while his parents are away, but the situation quickly gets out of hand.

5. “Planes Trains and Automobiles”- A man must struggle to travel home to Chicago for Thanksgiving with an obnoxious slob of a shower curtain ring salesman as his only companion.

6. “The Fugitive” – Dr. Richard Kimble tries to avoid capture while tracking down his wife’s killer in Chicago.

7. “About Last Night” – Follows the story of two Chicago couples as they journey from the bar to the bedroom and are eventually put to the test in the real world.

8. “Home Alone” – An eight-year-old troublemaker must protect his Winnetka house from a pair of burglars when he is accidentally left home alone by his family during Christmas vacation.

9. “Christmas Vacation”- The Griswold family’s plans for a big family Christmas in Chicago predictably turn into a big disaster.

10. “The Untouchables” – Federal agents risk everything to bring down Al Capone.

See the list Illinois resident’s voted to compile here:

Voters Pick The Top Movies in Illinois History

