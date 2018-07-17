Wolf Road Closure at Hickory Creek Started Monday, July 16

Wolf Road is closed for repairs to the bridge deck over Hickory Creek between Plattner Drive and Old Wolf Road in Mokena over the next month or so.

Re-opening is currently scheduled to occur by Friday, August 17. The actual date for re-opening remains subject to possible adjustment by IDOT, which has ultimate jurisdiction over and is managing the project.

During the course of construction, north/south traffic will be detoured to La Grange Road, while La Porte Road and U.S. Route 30 (Lincoln Highway) will continue to carry east/west traffic.