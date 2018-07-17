Wolf Road Closure at Hickory Creek Started Monday, July 16
By Monica DeSantis
|
Jul 17, 2018 @ 6:24 AM

Wolf Road is closed for repairs to the bridge deck over Hickory Creek between Plattner Drive and Old Wolf Road in Mokena over the next month or so.

Re-opening is currently scheduled to occur by Friday, August 17. The actual date for re-opening remains subject to possible adjustment by IDOT, which has ultimate jurisdiction over and is managing the project.

During the course of construction, north/south traffic will be detoured to La Grange Road, while La Porte Road and U.S. Route 30 (Lincoln Highway) will continue to carry east/west traffic.

