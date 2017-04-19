Wolf Road Closure in Orland Park for Metra Crossing Repairs

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that Wolf Road will be fully closed at the Metra railroad crossing between Southwest Highway (Illinois 6) and 179th Street, in Orland Park, beginning today.

The closure is necessary to make repairs at the grade crossing. Wolf Road will be closed at the Metra railroad crossing from Wednesday, April 19 to Friday, April 28. A posted detour will direct northbound Wolf Road traffic to go west on 179th Street and northeast on Southwest Highway to meet back with Wolf Road. Southbound Wolf Road traffic will take the reverse route.