Woman Allegedly Accidentally Shot in Joliet Apartment

A Chicago man has been charged with involuntary manslaughter after he allegedly shot his girlfriend in a Joliet apartment on Monday morning. It was in the 300 block of N. Broadway just after 8:45am that Joliet Police were called after neighbors heard yelling in a nearby unit. When officers arrived they were met by Jasper Johnson, who allegedly told the authorities that he had accidentally shot his girlfriend in the head. The woman was taken to Presence Saint Joseph Medical Center, where she is said to be brain dead but on life support. Johnson was charged with involuntary manslaughter but detectives are continuing to investigate the mater.