Woman Arrested for Allegedly Striking Joliet Police Officer

A 29-year-old woman was arrested over the weekend after she allegedly hit a Joliet Police Officer during a confrontation. Haley Ambrosch was arrested around 4:30 a.m. Sunday near Jefferson and May Streets. Joliet Police Officers were responding to a call of a person laying in the street. Ambrosch was driving by while officers were resolving the situation and began to berate the officers. The situation escalated and Ambrosch eventually punched an officer in the face. She has been charged with two counts of Aggravated Battery to a Peace Officer and two counts of Resisting a Peace Officer.

Report by Evan Bredeson