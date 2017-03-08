Woman Arrested After Driving at Sheriff’s Deputy

A Will County Sheriff’s Deputy was injured on Sunday night after a 19-year-old woman drove at him while he responding to a domestic violence complaint. It was at home on Dellwood Avenue that the deputy responded to a call of domestic violence. A short time later after arriving Marissa Seals pulled up to the residence. The deputy approached the vehicle and noticed an 8-year-old in the front seat of the SUV and an open beer in the back of the car. The deputy ordered Seals out of the car but she refused and then drove at the deputy. In order to avoid the SUV the deputy jumped onto the vehicle’s running board. The deputy then asked Seals to stop the car but insteady she tried to push the deputy off of the moving vehicle. The deputy was eventually able to tumble off the SUV when the vehicle slowed to make a turn. He was taken to Silver Cross Hospital with injuries to his collarbone, hand , elbow and kneww. Seals was eventually arrested at a relative’s house on Midland Avenue early Wednesday morning. She has been charged with aggravated battery to a peace officer, aggravated battery in a public place and resisting a peace office.