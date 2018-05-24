Woman Crashes Into Side of Morris House

A woman crashed into a house in the 400 block of Nettle Street in Morris yesterday afternoon, and had to be flown away from the scene due to her extreme injuries. Morris Fire Department says that the female was travelling westbound on Jackson Street at a high rate of speed, when she crossed over into Nettle St, and went into a yard, striking the house, and moving the wall on the cinder block foundation two feet inside the house. The driver had to be extricated from her car, and due to the extent of her injuries and the damage done to the car, it took firefighters and paramedics approximately 25 minutes to cut her out of her car. She was transported by ambulance to Morris Hospital where she was stabilized and flown to Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove. There is no word on her current condition. The family who owned the house that was struck has been displaced at this time, and are awaiting word on if the damage could be repaired.

Jeremy Scott-WJOL News