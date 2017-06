A 30-year-old Joliet woman who was shot in her apartment earlier this week has died. Kia Johnson was pronounced deceased by the Will County Coroner at 4:56 p.m. at Presence Saint Joseph Medical Center. Jasper Johnson has been charged with involuntary manslaughter after he allegedly told police that he had accidentally shot his girlfriend in he 300 block of Broadway. An autopsy will be performed on Kia Johnson on Thursday.