Woman Faces Charges After Ignoring Flagger; Gets Hit By Freight Train

Charges are pending against a woman who ignored a flagger and downed railway arms and was hit by a freight train in Naperville. Will County Sheriff’s received the call of the crash just before 9:30 this morning. Will County Sheriff’s Deputy Chief Tom Buddy tells WJOL, preliminary reports indicate the woman ignored flaggers at the train tracks as she was traveling eastbound on 111th near Route 30. The BNSF freight train struck the passenger side of her Hyundai Sonata and the car ended up in a deep ditch. The woman suffered minor injuries and transported to Edward’s Hospital in Naperville. She faces charges. No one else with her in the car and no other injuries reported.