Woodland Elementary Students Receive Surprise Parade and Gifts
By Evan Bredeson
Dec 21, 2017 @ 4:00 PM

The Illinois State Police Heritage Foundation and WalMart area stores hosted a holiday party at the Woodland elementary school this week. The day began with a surprise parade featuring the Joliet Fire Department, Joliet Police Department, Illinois State Police, and Santa Claus arriving to the school riding a motorcycle. Throughout the day, students played games with Illinois State Police Troopers and Walmart Associates and enjoyed snacks and refreshments. In addition, all students received a special gift from Santa and Mrs. Claus.

 

