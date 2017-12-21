Woodland Elementary Students Receive Surprise Parade and Gifts

The Illinois State Police Heritage Foundation and WalMart area stores hosted a holiday party at the Woodland elementary school this week. The day began with a surprise parade featuring the Joliet Fire Department, Joliet Police Department, Illinois State Police, and Santa Claus arriving to the school riding a motorcycle. Throughout the day, students played games with Illinois State Police Troopers and Walmart Associates and enjoyed snacks and refreshments. In addition, all students received a special gift from Santa and Mrs. Claus.