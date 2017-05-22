Woodlawn Funeral Home is Sponsoring A Memorial Day Program Honoring Those Civil War Veterans Who Lived In Will County

Woodlawn Funeral Home is sponsoring a free event Sunday May 28th at Historic Oakwood Cemetery on East Cass Street in Joliet. The event will take place at 10am and will honor the men from Will County that fought and died in the Civil war. It will feature men from the 10th Illinois infantry and the 36th Illinois infantry civil war re-enactors as well as the women of the National Society Of The Daughters of the Union. All participants will be in Civil war attire. Join them in honoring those that fought and gave their lives during that four year battle that gave our country “a new birth of Freedom.”

Approximately 75 men who fought in the civil war are buried at Oakwood Cemetery.