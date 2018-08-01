Workforce Center of Will County August Workshop Schedule

If you need to brush up on your computer skills, math skills or interviewing skills then look no further than the free classes offered below in Will County.

The Workforce Center of Will County August schedule, which includes workshops offered by the Workforce Services Division of Will County, Illinois Department of Employment Security and Joliet Junior College, has been released.

Career Cafe will meet at 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays, Aug. 7 and 21. Career Cafe is a networking event designed to connect people looking for work. In addition to sharing tips with other job seekers and learning job search techniques, participants will hear from guest speakers sharing their hiring expertise.

At 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays, Aug. 14, 21 and 28, IDES will present Illinois JobLink, a workshop teaching users how to register on Illinois JobLink by creating and uploading resumes to the site, with tips on how to get the most views from employers. Also on the agenda will be how to search for jobs on the site and how to complete a work search record.

Math Review will be offered at 2 p.m. every Tuesday. A review of basic math skills such as addition, subtraction, multiplication, division, fractions, decimals, percentages and integers will be covered.

Making the Most of a Job Fair, will be offered at 10 a.m., Aug. 14. Learn how to prepare for a job fair and make a good first impression.

Job Readiness gives participants an overview of resources for job seekers, including networking, completing applications, resumes, interviewing and Illinois JobLink. It will be offered at 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays, Aug. 1 and 15.

An orientation into Alison.com will be held at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 14. Alison offers more than 1,000 free online courses in more than 300 categories. Orientation incudes an overview of the courses and categories and information on how to set up an Alison account.

Basic Microsoft Excel will be offered at 1:30 p.m. Mondays, Aug. 6 and 13, 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 23, and 1:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 27. Attendees will learn the basics of Excel and how to navigate its many features.

Microsoft PowerPoint will be offered at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 9. Learn to create a professional presentation.

A workshop on Microsoft Word will be offered at 10:30 a.m. Thursdays, Aug. 2 and 16, and 1:30 p.m. Mondays, Aug. 20 and 30. The basics of how to use Microsoft Word in a job search and in creating a professional looking resume and cover letter will be taught.

LinkedIn Lab, which will be offered at 9:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 3, will help job seekers make the most of their basic LinkedIn accounts. Participants may either set up a basic account ahead of time or staff will help them set one up during the workshop.

Standout Resumes will be offered at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 9. Participants may then schedule one-on-one resume reviews with WSD staff.

A session on job search skills, Master Your Job Search, will be offered at 1:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 20. The workshops will include a review of basic job search techniques, including networking and how to use the internet to conduct a job search.

Participants will learn job interviewing techniques at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 15, in Successful Interviewing. Learn how to prepare for a job interview, be confident and make a positive impression. Attendees may schedule an individual, digitally recorded mock interview after completing the workshop.

Networking Workshop will help job seekers learn how to develop relationships and contacts with relatives, friends and acquaintances that can assist with the job search. This class also shows how social media fits in with networking for employment. The workshop will be held at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 30.

Workshops last about an hour, depending upon class size, except for Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint and LinkedIn Lab, which run approximately 90 minutes each. All workshops are offered at no cost to Will County residents.

All workshops are offered on a walk-in basis.

Training sessions

Training is also available at Workforce Center of Will County.

Career scholarships are available to Will County residents who meet eligibility guidelines and are interested in occupations in demand in Will County. The first step in applying for a career scholarship is to attend an Industry Orientation workshop. Sessions are available based on the industry or occupation. To register, go to www.jobs4people.org or call (815) 727-4444.

Sessions for workers interested in professional, financial and information technology will be held at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 9, 9 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 14, 1:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 20, and 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 30.

Orientation for those interested in the healthcare field will be offered at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 2, 9 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 7, 1:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 13, 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 23, and 9 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 28.

Industry Orientation for manufacturing, transportation, distribution and logistics will be held at 1:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 6, 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 16, 9 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 21, and 1:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 27.

There will be an Adult Education Information Session at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 1. At this session, the services that the Joliet Junior College Department of Adult Education and Literacy offers will be explained. Students will be able to test and immediately sign up for classes.

On The Job Training Orientation will be offered at 10 a.m. Mondays. On the job training is available to Will County residents interested in learning new skills while working. It is available in a range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, information technology and transportation, warehousing and logistics.

A high school (GED) equivalency class covering math, science, English, reading, writing and Social Studies in preparation for the HSE test is offered at the Workforce Center. The class runs from 9 to 11:45 a.m. every Monday and Wednesday. For additional information or to register, call (815) 280-1333.

Reservations are required to attend Industry Orientation sessions. Adult Education and On The Job Training Orientation are offered on a walk-in basis.

In addition, WCWC hosts weekly job fairs at which job seekers can meet with multiple employers. The two-hour sessions will be held at 9 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 2, 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 8, 9 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 16, 9 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 23, and 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 29.

“The Workforce Center is the place for anyone who needs assistance with their job search,” said Susan Flessner, WCWC manager. “Whether you need help with a resume, opportunities to network with other job seekers, or a Microsoft Word class, the Workforce Center can help.”

The Workforce Center of Will County is at 2400 Glenwood Ave., Suite 100. For more information about WCWC, visit www.will.works.