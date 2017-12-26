Workforce Center of Will County to host LinkedIn Speaker

Workforce Center of Will County will host Wayne Breitbarth, who will discuss the ways LinkedIn can help both job seekers and businesses, on Wednesday, Jan. 31.

WCWC Manager Susan Flessner said Breitbarth is a LinkedIn “guru,” who will teach job seekers how to use this site in their job searches.

Flessner said Breitbarth will give a presentation to job seekers from 10 a.m. to noon, giving them tips on how to make their profiles stand out, explaining how recruiters use LinkedIn, and highlighting changes since it was purchased by Microsoft.

From 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., Breitbarth will teach businesses how to use LinkedIn to recruit new employees and how branding can help a company grow.

Will County Executive Larry Walsh said, “I hope Will County residents will take advantage of this program as Mr. Breitbarth will share his passion for social media, especially LinkedIn. This is another way that job seekers can gain an edge when looking for that perfect job.”

To receive a seat at either workshop, email ekohl@willcountyillinois.com. For additional information, call (815) 723-3887. Workforce Center of Will County is at 2400 Glenwood Ave.

Both sessions are free to Will County residents.