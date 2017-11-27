Workforce Center of Will County Presents Job Search in the Digital Age

Finding a job in this digital age may be daunting for some people. Workforce Center of Will County will host a program called, Job Search in the Digital Age. Social media strategist Dee Reinhardt will present the program on Tuesday, December 5th from 10 to 11:30 a.m. and repeated from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at the Workforce Center, at 2400 Glenwood Ave.

Susan Flessner, manager of the WCWC says, job seekers in today’s market need to “develop and maintain a digital presence so potential employers can find you.” Flessner says the “workshop will provide job seekers the tools needed to keep their social media presence positive and professional.”

Will County Executive Larry Walsh encourages residents to attend. “If you’re looking for employment, this event may give you the edge you need to land the job you really want.”

Reinhardt is the principal of her own company, Time2Mrkt, which specializes in digital marketing, as well as speaks throughout Northern Illinois.

To register for one of the sessions, email ekohl@willcountyillinois.com. The workshop is offered at no charge to Will County residents.